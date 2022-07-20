‘No Question Of Being Upset’: Jitin Prasada Refutes Reports Of Resentment With CM Adityanath

Amid the reports of resentment in the UP cabinet over the irregularities in transfers in several departments, Congress turncoat Jitin Prasada, who heads the PWD ministry in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday dismissed all the reports and said that the transfers were done in line with the 'zero tolerance policy of the UP government'.

Prasada, who was inducted as the PWD Minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet earlier this year, further said there is no question of being upset with the chief minister adding that he can meet with the top leadership of the BJP whenever he wants. However, he said that he is not meeting any leaders in Delhi as of now.

“No question of being upset. Working under UP CM's leadership to meet people's expectations. As far as meeting central leaders is concerned,can meet them whenever we get time. But I've no thoughts of meeting them as of now," UP PWD Minister Jitin Prasada said, as quoted by ANI.

No question of being upset.Working under UP CM's leadership to meet people's expectations. As far as meeting central leaders is concerned,can meet them whenever we get time.But I've no thoughts of meeting them as of now: Jitin Prasada when asked if he's upset& meeting BJP leaders pic.twitter.com/A8DPsNIiFZ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Prasada's remarks came amid reports that he has sought a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to flag his complaint against the transfers in his department.

“Everyone knows the zero-tolerance policy of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Under this, if there are irregularities in the department, the government will take concrete steps. There will be a fair probe and ction will be taken wherever there's a disorder”, Prasada said, adding, “as far as transfers are concerned, changes will be made if there is a disorder. Further action will be taken in line with the zero-tolerance policy”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of five senior officials, including Public Works Department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasada's OSD Anil Kumar Pandey over irregularities in the departmental transfers. Pandey has reportedly been accused of taking bribes for transfers and postings. A vigilance inquiry has also been launched against him.

Earlier in July, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had vented his ire over transfers made in his Health Department in his absence and had sought an explanation from Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad over the violation of the transfer policy. With the matter putting the state government in an embarrassing situation, the chief minister constituted a three-member committee to look into the report.

Meanwhile, a fresh crisis erupted for the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday after Jal Shakti Minister Dinesh Khatik offered to quit, alleging that he is being ignored by officials. Khatik in his letter, which went viral on social media, to Union Home Minister Amit Shah made some serious allegations of corruption in his department and officials ignoring him. The Hastinapur BJP MLA highlighted his Dalit background while complaining against senior department officials.