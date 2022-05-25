New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: "No political party gives liberty which is the tragedy of Indian Parliament," said Kapil Sibal on Wednesday hours after announcing his exit from Congress. Sibal, who will contest the Rajya Sabha elections as a Samajwadi Party-backed Independent candidate from Uttar Pradesh, also said that he still holds the ideology of Congress, which he called the ideology of an "inclusive India".

"There is no concept of a whip in any other parliament across the world. We may have a different point of view but we can't express them and are often confined while being in a party," Sibal told news agency ANI. "This (deology of an inclusive India) is the ideology of the entire opposition and we will move forward on the basis of that."

A G-23 leader, Sibal's exit from Congress is not surprising as he has been advocating for changes in the grand old party, a demand which has remained unfullfiled. However, his exit is a jolt for Congress, which has now lost five big leaders in as many months.

Sibal, meanwhile, is eyeing to unite all opposition parties to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I had a deep relationship with the Congress. It was for 30-31 years. This is not a small thing. I joined the Congress because of Rajivji (former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi). You must be thinking, how one can go from the Congress after 31 years. There must be something... Sometimes such decisions are to be taken," Sibal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We want to make a coalition and oppose the Modi government. We want to create an atmosphere in which we can oppose the BJP. I will personally work towards that."

Meanwhile, Congress sought to put up a brave face after Sibal's resignation, saying its space is large in the national polity and many leaders joining the grand old party in various states is not being taken note of. It also said that there will be a complete revamp of the party very soon, as more young faces would be inducted in line with the decisions arrived at during the party's conclave.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma