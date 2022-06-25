No One Should Use His Name: Uddhav Thackeray As Rebels Name Their Group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is battling hard to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, on Saturday said no one can use the name of his father Balasaheb Thackeray.

His remarks, which were made during the Shiv Sena's executive party meet, came in response to the rebel group led by Eknath Shinde, who have announced to their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

"Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they (rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The rebel MLAs decision to name their 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' has brought a twist in the ongoing political impasse in Maharashtra. The rebels want the Sena to leave the MVA alliance, consisting the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

They say that the Sena should join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the NCP and Congress want to "finish off" their party. However, Thackeray is against joining the BJP, alleging that the saffron party didn't fulfil its promise.

Thackeray has also hailed the NCP and Congress for their support to the MVA, saying the Sena was "backstabbed by his own people".

"If you think I'm useless and incapable of running the party, tell me. I'm ready to separate myself from the party, you can tell me. You respected me so far because Balasaheb said so. If you say I am incapable, then I am ready to quit the party right at this moment," Thackeray said on Friday.

"Congress and NCP are supporting us today, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi have supported us. But our own people have backstabbed us. We gave tickets to people who could not have won and we made them victorious. Those people have backstabbed us today," he said.