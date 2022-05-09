New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and other top leaders of the party on Monday met at the Congress headquarters in Delhi ahead of the brainstorming session to be held in Rajasthan's Udaipur from May 13 to 15. The agenda of the meeting was to work out the modalities and agenda for the Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir'.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and several other senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, attended the meeting of the party's top decision-making body - the Congress Working Committee (CWC) - at the AICC headquarters to deliberate on the future strategy of the party.

Speaking at the CWC meet, Sonia Gandhi said that full cooperation of the leaders is needed for the revival of the grand old party.

"Seek full cooperation of leaders to ensure unity, determination, and commitment to Congress' accelerated revival. There are no magic wands, only discipline, and consistent collective purpose to demonstrate our tenacity, and resilience. Congress has been good to all, time to repay that debt in full," Sonia Gandhi said.

"You may recall that at the end of our last meeting, I had announced that we will be organizing a Chintan Shivir soon. We are therefore meeting in Udaipur on May 13th, 14th and 15th. Around 400 of our colleagues will participate. The vast majority of them hold or have held one position or the other in the organization or in the Union government. We have made every effort to ensure balanced representation, balance from every angle," Sonia Gandhi added.

Sonia Gandhi also spoke about the need for self-criticism in the party.

"Self-criticism is needed in party forums, but shouldn't be done in a manner that self-confidence, morale is eroded. Chintan Shivir shouldn't be ritual, it should herald restructured organisation to meet ideological, electoral challenges," she said.

The Congress had announced last month that it would hold the three-day brainstorming session 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, in which top party leaders from across the country would discuss the Congress' future election strategy and challenges ahead.

The leaders will also discuss the issues before the Congress and dwell on all internal matters confronting it and come up with solutions to help strengthen it at the grassroots level.

About 400 party leaders, including members of the CWC, MPs, state in-charges, general secretaries and state presidents, are expected to attend the session in Udaipur.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta