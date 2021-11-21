New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Hours ahead of the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of the state Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that the decision regarding the reshuffle has been taken after consulting everyone and that no groupism is prevailing in the party. Further hailing the new inductions in CM Ashok Gehlot's cabinet, Pilot said that the rejig is a positive message to everyone that Congress and the state government want the representation of Dalits, backward and poor in the government.

"Congress is working under leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Party workers will have to work together to bring forth misdeeds of BJP before people. There are no factions in party. The decisions (of cabinet reshuffle) have been taken together", Sachin Pilot said.

"New ministers will be sworn in today. The step taken by the party and leadership after discussions are sending a positive message across the state. We had raised this issue time and again. I am happy that party, high command and state government took cognisance of it," he added.

"4 Dalit Ministers included in the new cabinet. It is a message that AICC, state government and the party wants representation for Dalits, backward and poor. For a long time, there was no Dalit representation in our government, it is now been made up for and they have been included in good numbers," the Congress leader said.

"Representation of tribals has also been included. I think it was a necessary step that has been taken forward by Congress and the state government," he said.

Pilot also informed that the 15 MLAs will take oath at 4 pm today. Rajasthan Cabinet's expansion is scheduled to take place today with the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers at the Governor's house.

A total of 15 MLAs will take oath today including Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola who will be included in the Cabinet of the Chief Minister after the reshuffle.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of the 15 MLAs chosen to take the oath and also said that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan