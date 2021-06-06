Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2021: BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh has said the party has "no such plan", adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will decide about it "the right time".

Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel amidst intense speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in the Yogi Adityanath government.

However, Singh dismissed reports of a cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh and described meeting Patel as a "formality". Speaking to reporters, the senior BJP leader said that the party has "no such plan", adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will decide about it "the right time".

"After becoming the (party's) in-charge of UP, I have not met the Governor. When she was the chief minister (of Gujarat), I was the Agriculture minister, I had an old association with Gujarat. Since I could not meet her in the past six months, hence I met her today. This was a personal meeting and a formality," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Since the beginning of this month, speculations are being made that the BJP might make few changes in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet amid reports of unrest in the state unit. Several leaders, including MPs and MLAs, have expressed their dissatisfaction over Yogi's handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Uttar Pradesh.

Even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP's ideological mentor, has expressed concerns over Yogi's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and feel that it could be the reason behind the saffron party's poor show in the recently concluded panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the party has maintained that Yogi has been doing a "fine job". Earlier this week, BJP’s National General Secretary BL Santhosh also declared that Yogi will stay the party's chief ministerial candidate for next year's assembly elections in the state while lauding him in controlling the pandemic.

"In five weeks, Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh reduced the new daily case count by 93 per cent… Remember it’s a state with over 20 crore population. When municipality CMs could not manage a city of 1.5 crore population, Yogiji managed quite effectively," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma