Patna | Jagran News Desk: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main opposition in Bihar, on Friday organised an Iftar party at the residence of former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi and the most talked about point of the feast was Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attending it after a gap of five years. Incidentally, the Iftar party was organised on the day when RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail by the Jharkhand HC in the Doranda Treasury case related to the fodder scam.

कल आवास पर आयोजित दावत-ए-इफ़्तार में आए सभी मेहमानों और रोजेदारों का तहेदिल से शुक्रिया। हमारा सुबा बिहार हमेशा से देश में भाईचारा,अमन और समाजी अख़लाक का मिसाल रहा है। सभी मज़हबों के हज़ारों की तादाद में आए लोगों ने मोहब्बत और सामाजिक समरसता की बानगी पेश किया। pic.twitter.com/Ow6iJyxECv — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 23, 2022

Nitish Kumar's move came amid speculations of him returning to the Mahagathbandhan, which he left in 2017 and became an ally of the BJP. In the Iftar party, the Janata Dal (United) leader was seen sitting with Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav, the sons of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. BJP leaders Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan were among the other attendees.

The Chief Minister's presence at the Iftar party comes at a time when enough indications are there of a rift in the NDA government in Bihar after the RJD's victory in the Bochahan bypoll. Now, the key question that this has evoked is what exactly happened between him and the top leadership of ally BJP in the last few weeks.

The political pundits of Bihar believe that Nitish Kumar does not do anything without any motive. His move to come closer to Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD just before the visit of BJP's number 2 leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a big political message that he is trying to convey to the BJP leadership.

However, Nitish Kumar, when asked about the Iftar party said that everyone gets invited to such Iftar feasts in Ramzan and there is nothing political in this. "Many people are invited to such Iftar parties. What connection does it have with politics? We also hold an Iftar party and invite everyone to it", Nitish Kumar as quoted by ANI said.

Many people are invited to such Iftar parties. What connection does it have with politics? We also hold an Iftar party and invite everyone to it: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on attending Iftar at former Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence in Patna yesterday pic.twitter.com/HmHZhULyxL — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

Meanwhile, fueling the rumours more, Tej Pratap Yadav, as quoted by ANI said that he had a secret word with Nitish Kumar and "since he has come for the Iftar, the government will be formed".

"Earlier I had put up 'No Entry' board (for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar), and now I have put up Entry 'Nitish Chacha Ji' board, so he came. Since he came, govt will be formed. We will form the government, it's a secret. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly", said Tej Pratap Yadav.

#WATCH Patna: Earlier I had put up 'No Entry' board (for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar), & now I have put up Entry 'Nitish Chacha Ji' board, so he came... Since he came, govt will be formed...will form govt, it's a secret. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly: Tej Pratap Yadav,RJD (22.4) pic.twitter.com/XDKSAkyMwA — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, in an attempt to diffuse the tensions in the NDA alliance, the BJP leader and Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Me and Sushil Modi ji had hosted Iftar and Nitish Kumar had also come there. Here, Tejashwi Yadav has hosted one and we were invited, so we have come. There is no need to make any political issue out of this."

When asked about Nitish Kumar joining 'Mahagathbandhan', Tejashwi Yadav said that this is a tradition that everyone participates in the Iftar party. "We have given invitations to all the people whether it is from BJP, JDU or LJP and it has been a tradition that everyone participates in the Iftar party," said the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Alliance partners JDU and BJP in Bihar are at loggerheads on a plethora of issues including caste-based census, NDA leadership in Bihar, liquor ban, and law and order situation. 'Mahagathbandhan' or the Grand Alliance in Bihar consists of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) Lalu Yadav and the Congress.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan