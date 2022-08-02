Nirmala Sitharaman's Remarks On Sonia Gandhi Expunged From Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi were expunged from the Rajya Sabha by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday. Sitharaman, 62, demanded an apology from Gandhi amid the row over 'rashtrapatni' remark by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on July 28.

Sitharaman had accused Chowdhury of insulting President Droupadi Murmu.

"As the members of the Press Gallery are aware, the Chair was pleased to direct expunction of a certain portion of the proceedings of Rajya Sabha dated 28-07-2022 at about 11:05 am," said an official order from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The expunction comes after opposition leaders met Vice President Naidu in his chamber. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, said Gandhi is a member of Lok Sabha and thus no reference could be made to her in the Upper House, to which Naidu agreed.

However, during the meeting, Union Minister Piyush Goyal asked how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name is taken on every subject by the Opposition. To this, Kharge said Modi is the PM of the country and his name can be taken in either House of Parliament.

A LITTLE BACKGROUND...

Last week, Chowdhury referred to President Murmu as 'rashtrapatni'. Later, he apologised for his remark, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Congress over it, demanding an apology from Gandhi.

In Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman later demanded an apology from Gandhi. However, Chowdhury said BJP must not target Gandhi.

"Yesterday I was not given a chance to respond to the complaints filed against me, in the parliament. I have demanded a chance to respond in the parliament, today," said Chowdhury while speaking to news agency ANI on Friday.

"The way Sonia Gandhi was targeted in the parliament yesterday.. the government must issue an apology. I am at the centre of this controversy. But the BJP is attacking Sonia Gandhi," said Chowdhury.