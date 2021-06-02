The posters were shared after Navjot Singh Sidhu won the election and as per the NGO he has not been to his constituency for a significant amount of time. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Seems like all is not well at Navjot Singh Sidhu's assembly constituency Amritsar East as some people are looking for their MLA and have even put up 'mising' posters. Yes, it's true! an NGO from the area has uploaded the posters nearby which say 'Missing' and have politician Navjot Sidhu's picture on it. That's not all, they have also set up a reward of Rs 50,000 for the one who will find him. Confused? Well, no he hasn't disappeared.

The whole incident took place as some people from an NGO were really unhappy with the leader for allegedly not showing up and reportedly not keeping the promise of the development in their area. The posters were shared after the politician won election and as per the NGO he has not been to his constituency for a significant amount of time.

Therefore, this was the reason that the NGO came up with this idea to upload Sidhu's posters. However, if you are thinking such thing has happened for the time, then you may be wrong because according to a report in the Times Of India, 'missing' posters of the MLA have been put up earlier also. Yes, in July 2019 his posters were shared across Amritsar but that time it was done from a Shiromani Akali Dal leader who even promised a reward of Rs 2,100 along with a trip to Pakistan to anyone who finds him.

Now isn't it interesting?

For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu on June 1, Tuesday, met a three-member Congress panel which was set up by party chief president Sonia Gandhi, to resolve the differences in the party's state leadership. Meanwhile, Navjot Sidhu aldo doesn't have very good terms with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Coming back to the poster incident, what are your thoughts on the same?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal