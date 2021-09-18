The next Punjab chief minister will be decided by Congress high command Sonia Gandhi. The new face for the post of chief minister will be announced by tonight or tomorrow.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The next Punjab chief minister will be finalized by tonight/ tomorrow morning (November 19) sources told news agency ANI. Till then the All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers will stay in Chandigarh.

"AICC observers will stay in Chandigarh & next Punjab CM will be finalized by tonight/tomorrow morning. Sunil Jakhar frontrunner for the post, others include Ambika Soni, Vijay Inder Singla. But Cong will not contest next Assembly polls under his/her (new CM) leadership," news agency ANI reported.

The next Punjab chief minister will be decided by Congress high command Sonia Gandhi. The Punjab Congress MLAs on Saturday (September 18) authorized party president Sonia Gandhi to pick the new Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

Addressing media after the CLP meeting, Harish Rawat, the party's Punjab in-charge, said legislators had passed two resolutions today.

"We had a tradition of requesting Congress president to elect the Chief Minister. Punjab unit of the party kept the tradition and unanimously passed the resolution asking Sonia Gandhi ji to choose the new Chief Minister," said Rawat.

"We've sent two resolutions to the party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party today. We're waiting for their (party high command) decision," he added.

Furthermore, Ajay Maken, the Congress’ observer for Punjab, said there was no discussion on the name of a CLP leader. He also said they expect the party will “continue to get guidance” from Amarinder Singh.

This comes as Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister on Saturday, months before polls, saying he had been humiliated.

"I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told her that I will be resigning today. This is the third time in recent months that this has happened which is why I decided to quit," he said.

Singh also opposed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's prospects of becoming the next chief minister.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man. He is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next chief ministerial face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security,” Singh told ANI.

“For the sake of my country, I will oppose his name for the CM of Punjab. It is a matter of national security. Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend. Sidhu has a relation with (Pakistan) Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha