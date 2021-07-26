During his three-day visit, Banerjee is scheduled to meet PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. However, her visit with Congress president Sonia Gandhi has caught everyone's eye as the two are likely to devise a strategy to counter PM Modi in 2024.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Following her stupendous victory in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Delhi on Monday, which is seen as a move to form a united opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During his three-day visit, Banerjee is scheduled to meet PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. However, her visit with Congress president Sonia Gandhi has caught everyone's eye as the two are likely to devise a strategy to counter PM Modi in 2024.

It is important to mention here that Banerjee was on Friday elected as TMC's parliamentary chairperson, replacing Rajya Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Her appointment comes after party MP Santanu Sen was suspended for the entire monsoon session of the Parliament for tearing up Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement over the Pegasus report in Rajya Sabha.

"Let us tell you that Mamta Banerjee has been an MP for seven times and has been the CM of Bengal for three consecutive times. She already has the vision and the feel to guide the parliamentary party. She has the experience, insights, and vision for giving guidance," TMC MP Derek O'Brien had said.

The BJP, meanwhile, is not much worried about Banerjee's effort to form a united opposition for 2024. It believes a similar thing happened in 2018 when Banerjee, Sonia and BSP chief Mayawati stood together in "unity" against it but failed to last till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The saffron party has also said that Banerjee -- who has "misused" central resources -- is only visiting Delhi to meet PM Modi "to beg for funds with folded hands" as West Bengal has gone virtually "bankrupt".

"Given the financial situation in the state, and the rising factionalism within the TMC camp, Didi has realised that she won't be able to run the state well ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Several political experts also feel that the biggest challenge for Banerjee would be to unite the opposition against a common enemy. However, they say that having poll strategist Prashant Kishor on her side is a big advantage for Banerjee.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma