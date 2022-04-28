Lucknow | Jagran Politics Desk: Launching a fierce attack at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in the aftermath of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday said she never dreamt of becoming India's President and alleged that his party was responsible for the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded polls.

Mayawati's remarks come a day after the SP chief alleged that the BSP had "transferred its votes" to the BJP, adding that it would be interesting to see whether the saffron party makes Mayawati the President of India or not.

However, the BSP supremo junked Akhilesh's remarks and said the SP chief is dreaming of making her India's President "in order to clear the path for him to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

"I have never dreamt of becoming the President of the country. All I know is that the work I am doing of making the downtrodden stand on their feet, can be achieved by becoming chief minister and Prime Minister but not the President and so the Samajwadi Party should forget it," Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Both the BSP and the SP had failed in the Uttar Pradesh elections miserably. While the SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine won 125 seats, the BSP bagged just one seat in the 403-member legislative assembly of Uttar Pradesh.

The two parties, however, have blamed each other for their failure in the polls. Amid this, BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and its lone MLA Umashankar Singh met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, sparking a buzz in the political arena.

However, Mayawati said the BSP delegation met Adityanath in connection with the maintenance and upkeep of the memorials and parks set up during her government in the state.

"The BSP delegation handed over a letter to the chief minister for a better upkeep and maintenance of the memorials and parks set up by the party's government in the memories of great personalities belonging to the Dalit, adivasi and backward classes," Mayawati said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma