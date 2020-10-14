Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday night, more than a year after she was detained following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Soon after being freed from detention under the Public Safety Act, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted an audio message in which she said none of them will forget the "insult" and "humiliation" they faced when Article 370 was revoked "illegally" and in an "undemocratic" manner on August 5.

Mufti in her tweet said, "After being released from fourteen long months of illegal detention, a small message for my people," followed by an audio message.

"We need to take back what Delhi Darbar took away (Article 370) from us illegally and in an undemocratic manner. Not only this, but the issue of Kashmir needs to be resolved too for which several Kashmiris have given up their lives. I know the path won't be easy but we need to continue with this struggle. Today, when I am being let off, I demand the release of others who are still in detention illegally," Mufti said in the message.

The development came barely two days before the Supreme Court was to hear the matter related to her detention.

The Deputy Commissioner ordered that the PSA has been revoked with immediate effect. Her detention period had been extended for a period of three months on July 31 this year.

Mehbooba, 60, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was shifted to her official residence on April 7 after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities.

Mehbooba, president of People's Democratic Party (PDP), was arrested on the eve of abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories on August 5 last year. Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah had also been detained under the PSA but were released in March this year.

