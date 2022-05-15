Udaipur | Jagran Politics Desk: With an aim to revive Congress' "connection with people", former party president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced that the grand old party will undertake a yatra in October to re-establish and strengthen it.

Addressing the closing session of the party's three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir', Rahul accepted the Congress' "connection with the people has been broken" but said the party cannot depend on "short-cuts" to reconnect it.

"I want to tell all Congress workers and leaders that you don't need to be scared. This country believes in truth. I'm with you for the rest of my life. And I'm going to fight this fight with you," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Senior leaders showed us the direction and there is a lot of clarity where the Congress party has to go in terms of policy, thinking, political position," he added.

His address came after Congress adopted a 'Nav Sankalp' - a road map for wide-ranging reforms - to revive itself for 2023 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the conclusion of its three-day 'Chintan Shivir'.

Congress was decimated at the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had retained power in four of these states while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in Punjab after which several Congress leaders called for reforms in the party.

'Our fight is for ideology'

Rahul on Sunday also attacked the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and stressed that the Congress is fighting for its ideology. He also alleged a "systematic destruction" of various institutions was taking place.

He claimed that there is fear that the country's demographic dividend will turn into a demographic disaster and alleged that the BJP government was responsible for it.

"Which other political party in this country would allow this type of conversation? Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing. India is a union of states, people of India come together to form the union," ANI quoted Rahul as saying.

"Inflation will rise in near future. Unemployment, inflation, and attacks on India’s institutions are on the rise. 'Aag lagegi', we have to ensure they don’t set the country on fire," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma