Mamata Banerjee, who is on a 5-day visit to Delhi, also said that PM Modi should call an all-party meet to discuss the Pegasus issue and there is a need for a Supreme Court-monitored probe in this matter.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi. Shortly after she left the PM's residence, Mamata Banerjee said that she discussed the issue of COVID-19 with the PM and apprised him of the need for more COVID vaccines in her state.

"It was a courtesy meeting with PM today. During the meeting, I raised the issue of COVID and the need for more vaccines and medicines in the state. I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state. On this issue, he said, "He will see."

Mamata Banerjee, who is on a 5-day visit to Delhi, also said that PM Modi should call an all-party meet to discuss the Pegasus issue and there is a need for a Supreme Court-monitored probe in this matter. However, the West Bengal chief minister, who won the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly Elections with a thumping majority, defeating its main rival BJP, however, said that "I should not speak what the PM said," when pressed for details of the meet.

Prime Minister should call an all-party meeting on the Pegasus issue. There should be a Supreme Court-monitored probe in this matter. There should not be any discrimination," Banerjee said as quoted by ANI.

Following the Pegasus spyware controversy, Banerjee had earlier announced that West Bengal has formed a commission to investigate the matter. The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.

This was the first official meeting between CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi since the two led their respective parties to battle in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The two had met briefly at the Kalaikunda Air Base in Bengal's West Midnapore for a review meeting over Cyclone Yaas in the last week of May.

Mamata Banerjee, who is working on a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls against the Modi government, also met several opposition leaders in the national capital on Tuesday. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath met the Bengal CM at 2 p.m. for nearly 40 minutes at the TMC office.





