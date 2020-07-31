In a letter to the EC, LJP said that holding elections amid the coronavirus crisis will amount to deliberately "pushing people towards death".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: NDA ally and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has asked the Election Commission (EC) to postpone Bihar Assembly elections 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to the EC, LJP said that holding elections amid the coronavirus crisis will amount to deliberately "pushing people towards death".

"Holding the polls in such circumstances will amount to deliberately pushing people towards death," LJP told the EC and also added that a big part of the state is affected due to the floods.

The LJP letter to EC has come a day after the party's leader Chirag Paswan asked the poll panel to carefully think about its decision to hold the Assembly elections in the state amid pandemic.

"The Election Commission should think carefully and take a decision lest a large section of the population is endangered because of elections. Polling percentage in an election held in the middle of a pandemic can also plunge, which is not good for the democracy," Chirag Paswan wrote on Twitter.

The LJP’s stand on the elections is opposite to that of the JD(U), which also is a BJP ally, as the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party has spoken in favour of holding them on time and has been holding organisational meetings in preparation.

The BJP has maintained that any decision on the poll schedule is the EC’s prerogative, while the main opposition RJD has in past called for postponing the elections, citing the coronavirus threat.

The Opposition RJD has also demanded the Election Commission to postpone the Bihar Assembly Polls in view of the Covid-19 health emergency. Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October-November.

