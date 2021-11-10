Mumbai | Jagran Politics Desk: Following his promise on dropping a "hydrogen bomb" at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday claimed that the former Chief Minister had links with an aide of drug kingpin Dawood Ibrahim. Addressing a press conference, Malik accused Fadnavis of criminalising politics and claimed that the BJP leader was also involved in a fake currency racket.

Malik said that counterfeit notes were caught across the country following demonetisation in 2016, but Maharashtra did not report a single case of fake notes till October 8, 2017, as a "game of counterfeit notes was going on" under Fadnavis. He claimed that the DRI had seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 14.56 crore on October 8, 2017, but Fadnavis had allegedly helped in suppressing that matter.

"I'm fighting against a man who is framing innocent people in fake cases. Devendra Fadnavis is not only diverting my issue but also trying to defend one officer (Sameer Wankhede)," Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "One Riyaz Bhati, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested at Mumbai airport with a fake passport. He was allowed bail in 2 days only. Why was Riyaz Bhati in close contact with you?. Bhati has been seen with many big leaders in pictures".

Malik's latest claims against Fadnavis come a day after the latter 'exposed' the underworld links of the former. Fadnavis on Tuesday had claimed Malik has "underworld links" with 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convicts, adding that he would soon share his findings with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. However, Malik had wasted no time on hitting back at Fadnavis, saying he would drop a 'hydrogen bomb' at him on Wednesday.

Both Malik and Fadnavis have been engaged in a bitter war of words since the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on an alleged rave party. Malik has also attacked the NCB over the raids, especially its Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Wankhede, however, has dismissed all allegations levelled against him by Malik, calling them "baseless". His father (Dnyandev Wankhede) and sister-in-law Harshada (Dinanath Redkar) have also filed cases against the Maharashtra Minister over his alleged claims and tweets against Wankhede and his family.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma