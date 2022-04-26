New Delhi/ Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Hours after Prashant Kishor refused to join Congress, the grand old party's veteran leader Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a picture with the election strategist, sparking a buzz in the political arena.

"Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK ... Old wine, Old gold and Old friends still the best," Sidhu said on Twitter while sharing a picture with Kishor.

Sidhu's tweet came hours after the Congress announced that Kishor or PK has refused to be a member of its Empowered Action Group that aims to finalise the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Following a presentation and discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to party," said party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Within minutes of Surjewala's tweet, Kishor had taken a veiled dig at Congress, saying the party needs a collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems through reforms.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor tweeted.

Kishor was keen to join the Congress and had shared his detailed plan with the Gandhis for the party's revival ahead of the 2024 general elections. However, a section of Congress leaders were unhappy with I-PAC's decision to seal a deal with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

I-PAC or Indian Political Action Committee, formerly known as Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), was founded by Kishor in 2013. However, he now says that he is not associated with it anymore.

Talking about Sidhu, he was asked to resign from his post of Punjab Congress chief after the party got a drubbing at the hands of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2022 assembly polls. Congress had won just 18 seats in the 117-member legislative assembly of Punjab while the AAP bagged 92 seats.

