National Voters' Day 2021: The digitalisation of voter-ID card will have a special significance in the upcoming polls in five states -- Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to make voter id cards digital, the Election Commission will launch the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme on Monday, which is the National Voter's Day.

The initiative will be launched in two phases. In the first phase, which will begin from January 25, new voters who have applied for a voter-ID card will be able to download the e-EPIC through the help of their registered mobile number in Form-6.

In the second phase, which will begin from February 1, people across the country will be able to apply for the e-EPIC.

"The delays, losing cards and not been able to get the voter-ID cards is an issue that won't be there. Moreover, most of the ID cards are moving on the digital platform," news agency ANI quoted an EC official as saying.

What is e-EPIC and how can I download it?

e-EPIC is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC that will have a secured QR code with image and demographics like serial number, part number, etc.

Voters can be downloaded the e-EPIC on a mobile or a computer and can store it digitally. This is in addition to physical IDs being issued for fresh registration.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that e-EPIC can only be downloaded by authenticating mobile numbers.

Following are the links through which voters will be able to download their e-EPIC:

* https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

* https://nvsp.in/

What is National Voters' Day?

National Voters' Day is observed across India on January 25 every year to encourage youths to take part in the electoral process. It was first observed in 2011 after the Cabinet, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, approved it.

"In order to effectively deal with this problem, the Election Commission has decided to take up a vigorous exercise to identify all eligible voters attaining the age of 18 years as of January 1 every year in each of the 8.5 lakh polling stations across the country," said then Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma