'Angry Lions': National Emblem On New Parliament Building Becomes Bone Of Contention Between Centre, Oppn

PM Modi at the unveiling ceremony of the National Emblem at New Parliament Building. (Photo: ANI)

A major controversy erupted over the national emblem atop the new Parliament building that was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Opposition parties claimed that national emblem has been distorted by the Modi government, which has replaced it with the "graceful and regally confident" Ashokan lions.

"Narendra Modi Ji, please observe the face of the Lion, whether it is representing the statue of Great Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. Please check it and if it needs, mend the same," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, tweeted.

Several other opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), also attacked the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the national emblem. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC called it an "insult", asking the Centre to change it immediately.

"Insult to our national symbol, the majestic Ashokan Lions. Original is on the left, graceful, regally confident. The one on the right is Modi's version, put above the new Parliament building - snarling, unnecessarily aggressive and disproportionate. Shame! Change it immediately," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawahar Sircar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the RJD took a jibe at PM Modi and said that the national emblem "built under the Amrit kaal" shows a "man-eater's tendency to consume everything" in the country. It also noted that the original emblem has a mild expression.

"Every symbol shows the thought of a human being. They convey the true nature of a human," the RJD said in a tweet while sharing two different images of the national emblem.

BJP HITS BACK AT OPPN

The BJP, however, defended the new national emblem unveiled by PM Modi, calling it an exact replica of the original one in Sarnath. It also alleged that opposition parties are deliberately trying to create a controversy due to its frustration over India creating its own Parliament building under PM Modi.

"The opposition is totally due to political reasons. Opposition parties want to target Modi for one reason or another. It is just a conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere by misleading people," BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

SCULPTOR COMES TO THE RESCUE OF GOVT

Amid the war of words between the BJP and the opposition, Sunil Deore - who is the sculptor of the 9.5-tonne cast - defended the Centre and said that no one influenced with the making of the national emblem.

"The cast is a replica of the sculpture at Sarnath. We studied the original sculpture before starting the project," Deore was quoted as saying by India Today. "We tried to keep in mind the exact proportions. The original structure is 3 to 3.5 feet high, but the new one is 21.3 feet tall."

The national emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kilogram and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling or computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.