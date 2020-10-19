Farooq Abdullah's party National Conference termed the ED action "political vendetta" and linked it to the recent Gupkar declaration.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior Jammu and Kashmir politician Farooq Abdullah was Monday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. Reacting to the ED's questioning, Abdullah's party National Conference (NC) termed the probe agency's action a "political vendetta".

The ED move came days after Abdullah announced an alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) and a few other regional groups under the banner of "Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration" to fight for the restoration of Article 370. The NC says that the ED decision is linked to the Gupkar declaration.

"The letter from the Enforcement Directorate came after the Gupkar declaration. It is clear political vendetta after the 'People's Alliance' was formed in Kashmir," a National Conference spokesperson said.

"We knew it was coming," the NC said and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using central agencies to take on the new political alliance in Kashmir since "couldn't fight it politically".

"The price one pays to oppose BJP's ideology"

The National Conference, one of the two prominent regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the BJP uses "coercive and intimidative measures" to target Opposition leaders and this is the price people opposed to the BJP's ideology have to pay.

"This is the price one faces when opposed to the BJP's ideology and divisive politics. Recent history is witness to how the BJP has been employing coercive and intimidative measures through various departments to target opposition leaders across the country. The recent ED summons to Farooq Abdullah is a case in point," said the National Conference.

His foe-turned-friend Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP said that the ED summons to Abdullah showed the nervousness of the Narendra Modi government while fighting the alliance of mainstream parties of J&K.

"ED's sudden summon to Farooq sahab displays the extent of GOIs nervousness about mainstream parties in J&K fighting as one unit. Also, reeks of political vendetta & won't in the least blunt our collective resolve to fight for our rights," she wrote on Twitter.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma