New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the row over Union Minister Narayan Rane's slap remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a court in Maharashtra's Mahad, while granting bail to the Rane, said that his arrest over his controversial remark was 'justified', but his custodial interrogation was not necessary.

“Considering the reason for arrest and other reasons, I found that the arrest is justified,” magistrate S S Patil said in the order. The court noted that while a few sections under which Rane was booked were non-bailable, they were not punishable with life or death.

“Considering these factors, no prejudice would be caused to the prosecution if the accused is released on bail,” the court said, adding that "the accused shall not commit a similar type of offence".



Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence. The Union minister was produced before magistrate Patil at Mahad in Raigad on Tuesday night.

The police sought his custody for seven days, which the court refused and remanded him to judicial custody till September 4. Rane's advocates then moved a bail application. The plea was heard and Rane was granted bail on a surety of Rs 15,000. He was directed to appear at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Alibaug (Raigad) on August 30 and September 13.

Nashik Police summon Narayan Rane on September 2:

Nashik Police has sent notice to Narayan Rane in connection with the FIR lodged against him for his alleged 'derogatory' remarks against Uddhav Thackeray. As per the information shared by the police, Rane has been asked to appear at the police station on September 2. Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district after several FIRs were registered against him at several places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders for his remarks against Thackeray.

Rane's bail a slap on Maharashtra government, says BJP:

Reacting to the bail granted to Union Minister Narayan Rane, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that the bail of Rane is a 'slap' by the Court on the face of the state government. He also asserted that Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state would continue despite all odds. He also demanded the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take back the restrictions put at the Sindhudurg district.

"It is a victory for BJP. The manner in which Rane was arrested by this (Maharashtra) government... the court has slapped them. For the last 20 months, this government is being slapped on every occasion," the state BJP chief said.

'Karara Jawab Milega', tweeted Narayan Rane's son:

Shortly after Union minister, Narayan Rane got bail following arrest over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader's MLA son Nitesh Rane tweeted a video from a Bollywood movie, hinting at retribution. Nitesh Rane posted a clip on his Twitter handle from the film "Rajneeti", where a character played by actor Manoj Bajpayee says, "Those who spit up in the air should know that it would fall on their face only. There will be a strong reply."

'Roadside Gangster', Shiv Sena's scathing attack on Narayan Rane:

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday claimed Union minister Narayan Rane has made the central government hang its head in shame, a day after the BJP leader was arrested over his controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take Rane's remarks against CM Thackeray seriously, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

In a scathing attack on Rane over his remarks, the editorial in 'Saamana' likened him to a "balloon with holes", which, it said, will never go up no matter how much the BJP tries to put fill it with air. Despite being given the post of a Union minister, Rane has been behaving like a "roadside gangster", it alleged.

What is the controversy?

Rane had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap". Shiv Sena leaders strongly condemned Rane's remarks and party leader Vinayak Raut sought his removal from the Union Cabinet.

Rane faces four FIRs in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state on Tuesday. The FIR at Mahad was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke break of public peace) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan