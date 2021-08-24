According to Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Barkund is going to arrest Rane for his statements against Thackeray.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the furore over Union Minister Narayan Rane's 'slap' remark for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nashik Cyber police on Tuesday registered an FIR against him. As per the information, the police have registered a case under sections 500, 505 (2), 153B (1)c of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint filed by Nashik Shiv Sena chief.

According to Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey, a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Barkund is going to arrest Rane for his statements against Thackeray. As per the order issued by Pandey, the accused in the case is a Union minister who made statements against the Chief Minister which may aggregate the law and order situation, so it is important that the accused be arrested and produced before a court.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A group of Shiv Sena workers pelt stones at BJP party office in Nashik & raise slogans against Union Minister Narayan Rane.



The Union Minister and BJP leader had given a statement against CM Uddhav Thackeray yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Y3A3cWZbTa — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

The order also instructs the officers to follow all protocols necessary to arrest a Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member. As per the protocol, the Vice president of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha must be informed after the arrest of a Rajya Sabha member.

Earlier in the day, Pune police also registered an FIR against Rane at Chaturshringi police station of Pune city following a complaint by Yuva Sena for using objectionable language against Thackeray. Pune CP Amitabh Gupta informed that the team of Pune city police has left for Chiplun in Ratnagiri as part of the investigation in the FIR registered against Rane.

Sena-BJP activists clash near Narayan Rane's residence:

Activists of the Shiv Sena's youth wing and the BJP clashed with each other near Union minister Narayan Rane's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday in the wake of his comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, police said. Stones were pelted from both sides, following which police used cane-charge to disperse the agitators, an official said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A clash breaks out amid Shiv Sena workers, BJP workers and Police in Mumbai as Shiv Sena workers marched towards Union Minister Narayan Rane's residence.



Union Minister Narayan Rane had given a statement against CM Uddhav Thackeray yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TezjDGGqAb — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

The Shiv Sena workers sat on the Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) near Rane's residence, and activists from both the sides shouted slogans against each other, the official said. Following the incident, the road was blocked from two sides, disrupting traffic in the area. An additional police force was deployed in the area, the official said.

The clash took place during a protest organised by activists of the Yuva Sena (the Shiv Sena's youth wing) against Union minister Rane, he added. BJP workers had gathered outside Rane's residence in the morning in support of their party leader, while Shiv Sena activists, including women, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane, had assembled outside an office of the Yuva Sena (the party's youth wing), located nearby in Juhu.

Heavy police security was deployed outside Rane's residence, the official said. According to police, Shiv Sena and BJP supporters also clashed at Chiplun in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. Besides, stones were hurled at the BJP's office in Nashik city, while Shiv Sena workers held agitations in Nagpur, officials said.

Rane defends himself, says 'haven't committed a crime':

Talking about the FIR registered against him, Rane said that he does not know about any FIR registered against him and Maharashtra CM might have done it out of jealousy as his Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting a good response from the people.

I've no info that an FIR has been registered against me. I am not a common man. I have not committed any crime. Is it not a crime if someone doesn't know about 15th August? I had said that I would have slapped - these were the words & it's not a crime: Union Minister Narayan Rane pic.twitter.com/ju8CyDCtNG — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

“I haven't committed any crime. You should verify and show it on TV or else I will file a case against you (media). Despite not committing any crime, the media is showing speculative news about my 'imminent' arrest. “Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) man

Asked about cases filed by Shiv Sena workers against him over his remarks, Rane shot back, “Shiv Sena who?”. Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

"It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane, as quoted by PTI said, during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad district on Monday.

