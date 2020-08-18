The Narendra Modi government has given the fire-fighting task of bringing the apparently "derailed" Naga peace talks back on tracks following a standoff between the rebel groups and the Centre's interlocutor, according to reports.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narendra Modi government has given the fire-fighting task of bringing the apparently "derailed" Naga peace talks back on tracks following a standoff between the rebel groups and the Centre's interlocutor, according to reports. On orders from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), IB Special Director Akshay Kumar Mishra will also be a part of the efforts to resolve the feud between the rebel groups - NSCN(IM), National Naga Political Groups (NNPG) - and Centre's interlocutor RN Ravi, who is also the Nagaland Governor.

"Over the last six years RN Ravi, in his capacity as interlocutor, was talking to various Naga groups. However, since the past 10 or 11 months, things are not going well," a senior ministry official was quoted by NDTV in its report.

The rebel groups have accused Ravi of changing the deal and creating an "imbroglio" in the talks process. NSCN (IM), which is the largest rebel group, has also confirmed the development in their statement but maintained that the PM-level talk has not gone down to the IB-level talk.

"On the current status of the talks, NSCN put on record that PM-level talk has not gone down to Intelligence Bureau-level talk. The Interlocutor carries the mandate of the PM. NSCN has been talking to Ravi as Interlocutor and not as Governor. But since Ravi created an imbroglio in the talks process, the PM gave the mandate to continue the talks to a team of the IB as a fast-track channel for communication and clear the pending points in the competency. Once everything is clear, the agreement will be at the political level of the Prime Minister," the rebel Naga group said in a statement.

The Naga peace talks process was also hit after Ravi, in his Independence Day speech, targetted the ruling Nagaland government and blamed "vested interests" for not allowing the dividends of peace to reach the state’s people.

"Nagaland is endowed with one of the finest human and natural resources. Unfortunately, today it has the dubious distinction of the worst-performing state in the country, including the northeast region, on almost all significant indicators of human development," he had said.

