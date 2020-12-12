Usually, the state government's consent is taken before any all India service officer is called to serve in the central deputation. But in this case, the MHA has unilaterally taken the decision, bypassing the state government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a move which is likely to escalate the ongoing tussle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and the Centre following the attack on the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday called three IPS officers deputed in Bengal to serve in the central deputation for alleged dereliction of duties.

The three officers -- Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal) -- were responsible for the security of the BJP chief during his December 9-10 visit to the politically volatile state.

"Three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers belonging to the West Bengal cadre have been called to serve in central deputation in view of the lapses that allegedly led to the attack on Nadda's convoy", an MHA official said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Usually, the state government's consent is taken before any all India service officer is called to serve in the central deputation. But in this case, the MHA has unilaterally taken the decision, bypassing the state government.

The move came hours after the TMC had criticised an earlier summons by the MHA issued to the Chief Secretary and DGP of the state. TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and stated political vendetta as the motive for the summons.

"We are surprised to come across a letter dated 11th December 2020 issued by the Deputy Secretary (DS) of your Department, whereby and whereunder in respect to the subject of "law and order situation in the State of West Bengal", the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police of West Bengal has been asked to attend a meeting on 14th December 2020 at 12:15 pm in his chamber for discussing the law and order situation in the State of West Bengal including the recent attacks on the persons having 'Z Category' security," Banerjee wrote in his letter.

In his letter, he also mentioned, it is apparent that the directions to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General fo Police for discussion of law and order situation at your chamber is a colourable exercise of a power or you have malafide intention for creating a disturbance in the State of West Bengal obviously at the dictate of Amit Shah, Union Home Minister.

On Friday, the MHA had summoned West Bengal's chief secretary and police chief on December 14 for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state. However, the state government refused to acknowledge the summon.

The chief secretary wrote to the Union home secretary, saying that he has been directed to request to "dispense with the presence of the state officials" in the meeting convened on December 14.

