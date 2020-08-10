The N Biren Singh-led BJP coalition government in Manipur on Monday won the floor test via voice vote, even as the Opposition Congress demanded a division of votes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The N Biren Singh-led BJP coalition government in Manipur on Monday won the floor test via voice vote, even as the Opposition Congress demanded a division of votes. The BJP-led coalition won the trust vote by 28-16 in the state Legislative Assembly after eight of the Congress MLAs remained absent despite the party issuing a whip.

"There is no rule of law in Manipur. We are demanding division of vote. They (BJP) don't like it. Within the ruling party, a lot of people don't like this government," Okram Ibobi Singh, former Manipur CM and CLP leader said.

However, the BJP rejected the Congress party's charge and contended that whatever the Speaker did was as per the rules and the Congress party didn't have numbers.

"We have won the trust vote by voice vote. Whatever the Speaker is doing is as per the rules. The opposition MLAs were in less number," Manipur CM N Biren Singh said after winning the trust vote in the Assembly.

Following the BJP-led coalition government's victory, MLAs from the Congress party protested against the Speaker's decision and created ruckus inside the House by throwing chairs and shouting slogans.

After the floor test, six of the eight Congress MLAs who remained absent from the Assembly during the voting on floor test gave up their membership of the Legislative Assembly and tendered their resignations from the post of MLAs to the Speaker. They are likely to join the BJP.

