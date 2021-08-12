Parliament Monsoon Session: Speaking to reporters, Rahul said that democracy has been murdered in India as the opposition has to come out of the Parliament and "speak to the media" to raise their voices.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday led a march of opposition MPs towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament in protest against the curtailment of the monsoon session of the House. Rahul, along with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, also demanded the withdrawal of farm laws and attacked the Centre over the Pegasus snooping report.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul said that democracy has been murdered in India as the opposition has to come out of the Parliament and "speak to the media" to raise their voices. He said that the opposition raised the Pegasus issue, inflation, farmers' protest, but was "not allowed to speak in the Parliament".

"The Parliament session is over. As far as 60 per cent of the country is concerned there has been no Parliament session. The voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha physically beaten," Rahul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi | Opposition leaders march towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament demanding repeal of Centre's three farm laws pic.twitter.com/y9E3U5PxES — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, attacked the Centre over the alleged assault on women MPs and said that it "felt like standing at the Pakistan border" in the Parliament. "The opposition didn't get a chance to present their views in Parliament. Yesterday's incident against women MPs was against democracy," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

However, the Centre has termed as "totally false" the opposition's allegations that marshals manhandled their MPs and said one can check facts from CCTV footage.

"It's unfortunate how Congress and other Opposition parties are protesting on road. Democracy has been shamed. I would say that not just VP Venkaiah Naidu cried but democracy also cried. Opposition ensured washout of the whole session and this is height of anarchy," said BJP's Sambit Patra, as reported by ANI.

Delhi | Opposition leaders march towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament demanding repeal of Centre's three farm laws pic.twitter.com/zeYotiq3qT — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

The Opposition resorted to vociferous protests on Wednesday as the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was taken up for consideration in the upper House after it passed a constitution amendment bill unanimously.

The bill was moved for consideration and passing by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Protesting opposition members came to the well of the House and some of them were seen tearing papers.

They accused the government of not following parliamentary norms and "bulldozing" the legislation. The Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill was taken up after the upper House unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill to enable states to prepare their own OBC lists.

The opposition has also been protesting and forcing adjournments on their other demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of new farm laws.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled conclusion of the upper House of Parliament. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier in the day.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma