Rejoining the TMC in presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, Roy said that he feels "suffocated" in the BJP, adding that no political leader can work with the saffron party in the "present circumstances".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: In a major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the conclusion of the assembly elections in West Bengal, Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy rejoined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday.

"I feel great at seeing my old colleagues, after leaving the BJP. I can't be in the BJP," Roy said, "I never had any differences with Mamata Banerjee".

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy join TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata



Meanwhile, Banerjee welcomed Roy back into the TMC camp and hinted at giving him an important role at the national level. Roy, Banerjee said, was never a "traitor" like the others, taking a sly dig at her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari.

"Mukul has returned home," Banerjee added, "We welcome him. He will play an important role in the party".

Speculations were rife about Roy rejoining the TMC ever since Mamata returned to power in West Bengal. Roy reportedly was unhappy with the top leadership of the saffron party, especially after Suvendu Adhikari, another TMC turncoat, joined the BJP.

Last week, Mamata's nephew Abhishek, who was recently appointed as TMC's general secretary, also Roy's wife Krishna, who has been hospitalised in Kolkata after testing positive for the novel COVID-19 infection.

Roy, who contested the West Bengal polls from Krishnangar Uttar constituency and defeated TMC's Koushani Mukherjee, also didn't attend a crucial state BJP meet earlier this month, fueling speculations. However, the BJP had later clarified that Roy didn't the meeting due to his wife, who is unwell and getting treated for COVID-19 at a Kolkata hospital.

"BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy could not attend the meeting as his wife is unwell and hospitalised. On the day the meeting was scheduled, Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya's father died of COVID-19 and so he could not attend the meeting. Rajib Banerjee could not attend due to personal reasons," said Joy Prakash Majumdar, Vice-President, West Bengal BJP.

