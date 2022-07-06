Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Resigns As Union Minister A Day Before End Of Rajya Sabha Term

Ahead of the end of his term as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 7, Union Minister For Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tendered his resignation from the post. This came after the BJP excluded Naqvi's name from the list of its Rajya Sabha nominees earlier in May for the elections to the upper house of the Parliament.

This is the first time that a sitting minister has been out of both Houses of Parliament. However, media reports are speculating that Naqvi may be named as BJP's candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections, slated for August 6. The term of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will end on August 10.

Recently, several BJP leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. A Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant from Tripura after the resignation of Manik Saha who has recently elected to the Tripura Assembly. Besides this, there is no Rajya Sabha seat which is going to be vacant in the next few months.

Media reports have also stated that Naqvi may also be made a Governor or Lieutenant Governor of a state or Union Territory. Some reports also suggested he may be named as the LG of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prior to his resignation, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi along with Rajnath Singh were the only two ministers in the Modi cabinet who also served as ministers in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also lauded Naqvi's contribution to the country and the people during today's Cabinet meeting. Soon after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi met BJP president J P Nadda at the party headquarters in Delhi. Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, is also the Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha.

With the Rajya Sabha term of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ending on Thursday, the BJP will have no Muslim MP among its 395 Members of Parliament. Naqvi was among the three BJP Muslim MPs whose term ended during the recent round of Rajya Sabha polls to 57 seats across 15 states but none of them was renominated by the party.

The term of two others, former Union minister M J Akbar and Syed Zafar Islam has already ended. The opposition has been accusing the BJP of not giving adequate representation to Muslims, but the saffron party has maintained that its MPs work for all communities and are not representatives of any religion.

Over the decades, Muslim BJP MPs have had a nominal presence in Parliament. Naqvi himself has been a Rajya Sabha member for three terms, Najma Heptulla for two terms and Shahnawaz Hussain, currently a minister in the Bihar government was elected to Lok Sabha twice. Naqvi was a Lok Sabha member for one term as well.