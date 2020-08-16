Dhoni, arguably the best ODI captain ever, made the announcement on Instagram. Soon after the retirement, Dhoni got an offer to fight Lok Sabha election from a prominent BJP leader.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian skipper and two-time World Champion MS Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday. Dhoni, arguably the best ODI captain ever, made the announcement on Instagram. Soon after the retirement, Dhoni got an offer to fight Lok Sabha election from a prominent BJP leader. Taking to Twitter, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that MS Dhoni demonstrated inspiring leadership skills in cricket and the same is needed in public life.

"M. S. Dhoni is retiring from Cricket but not from anything else. His talent-to be able to fight against odds and his inspiring leadership of a team that he has demonstrated in cricket is needed in public life. He should fight in LS General Elections in 2024," the BJP leader said.

There have been speculation for a long time that the BJP is planning to bring onboard MS Dhoni to become the party's face in Jharkhand. After his retirement and the BJP leader's offer has once again triggered the speculations of the former Indian skipper entering politics.

Union Minister and then BJP president Amit Shah had also met MS Dhoni during his "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Amit Shah was among the first leaders to react to Dhoni's retirement.

"I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India''s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats," he tweeted.

"I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!" he added.

However, Dhoni has so far not revealed his future plans post retirement. The legendry cricketer is set to play the Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE, starting next month.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma