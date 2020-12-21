Motilal Vora Passes Away: A two-time former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vora was born on December 20, 1927 in Rajasthan's Nagaur district.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress veteran Motilal Vora passed away on Monday at the age of 93. On December 19, he was admitted to Delhi's Escorts Hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

A two-time former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vora was born on December 20, 1927 in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. He entered active politics in 1968 as a member of Samajwadi Party became a member of the Municipal Committee of Durg (then part of Madhya Pradesh).

In 1970, he met Pt. Kishorilal Shukla with the help of Prabhat Tiwari after wich he joined the Congress. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) of Madhya Pradesh in 1972 on an INC ticket. He was elected to Vidhan Sabha again in 1977 and 1980.

Vora was appointed as a minister of State in Arjun Singh's Cabinet, and was in-charge of the Higher Education Department. He was elevated to the Cabinet Minister in 1983. He also served as the Deputy Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation during 1981-84.

In 1985, Vora was appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He stepped down from the post of chief minister in 1988 to join the central government. In February 1988, Vora became a member of Rajya Sabha and assumed the office of Union Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Civil Aviation.

He was appointed as Governor of Uttar Pradesh on May 16, 1993 and held office till May 3, 1996. Motilal Vora was in 1998–99 Member of the 12th Lok Sabha.

Being very close to the Congress leadership, Vora had also supported the nomination of Rahul Gandhi as the party's prime ministerial candidate. In the 1980s, he served as the President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, the party's state unit.

