New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Taking a veiled dig at the top Congress leadership, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said he has rejected the party's offer to join the "Empowered Action Group" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and stressed that the grand old party needs "leadership and collective will" to resolve its structural problems.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections," he said in a tweet. "In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

Just movements before Kishor's tweet, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party had offered the poll strategist to join the party as a member of the Empowered Action Group, a proposal he has rejected.

"We appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to party," Surjewala tweeted.

The Empowered Action Group was announced by Congress on Monday following PK or Kishor's recommendations to address concerns and prepare the party's strategy for the 2023 assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress president received a report from the eight-member group on April 21. Today, she discussed the report with the group, and based on the discussions, the Congress president has decided to constitute an 'Empowered Action Group-2024' in order to address the political challenges ahead," Surjewala said on Monday.

Although it is not clear why Kishor rejected Congress' offer, reports suggest a number of party leaders were against his entry. Some leaders are also not happy with Indian Political Action Committee's (I-PAC) decision to seal a pact with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the 2023 assembly elections.

Kishor had formed the I-PAC, formally known as Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), in 2013. However, he has claimed that he is no longer associated with the group.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma