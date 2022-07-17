Monsoon Session 2022: Full List Of Bills To Be Introduced In Parliament

The Parliament Monsoon Session, which will have a total of 17 working days, will begin this year from July 18 and continue till August 12. The session will begin with voting for Presidential elections 2022. The results, on the other hand, would be declared on July 21.

In this session, 29 bills - out of which 24 are new - would be discussed, as per the bulletin released by Lok Sabha secretariat. Following are the bills that would tabled in this Parliament Monsoon Session:

- Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021

- Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019

- Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019

- National Anti-doping Bill, 2021

- Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022

- Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2022

- Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

- Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

- Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

- Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022

- Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2022

- Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

- Cantonment Bill, 2022

- Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

- Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

- National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

- National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

- Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022

- Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (For conversion of National Rail Transportation Institute into Gati Shakti Vishvavidyalaya)

- Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (For establistment of a central tribal university in Telangana)

- Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022

- Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022

- Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

- Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (For Chhattisgarh)

- Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (For Tamil Nadu)

- Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022

- Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Ahead of the Parliament Monsoon Session, opposition parties demanded a discussion on the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, unemployment and farmers' issues. This came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held an all-party meeting on Saturday.

The Speaker holds a customary all-party meeting before the start of every Parliament session.

"We have demanded that discussion should be held on Agnipath, unemployment and issues related to farmers and sufficient time be given to the Opposition to raise these issues in the House," Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, as reported by news agency PTI.