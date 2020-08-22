Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale fighter jets deal and said that money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale fighter jets deal and said that money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale. The latest attack came after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reportedly dropped audit of the Rafale offset deal.

"Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale. "Truth is one, paths are many." Mahatma Gandhi," the former Congress president wrote on Twitter.

According to a Times of India report, the Comptroller and Auditor General's report on a performance audit of defence offset contracts to the government has no mention of any offset deals related to Rafale fighter jets. The Congress leader has been alleging a scam in Rafale deal and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi overlooked state-run HAL to favour his "businessman friend" Anil Ambani while granting offset contract of Rafale jets.

"The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has denied any information related to the Rafale offset deals to the auditor. According to people involved with the audit, the MoD has informed the federal auditor that Dassault Aviation, the French manufacturer of Rafale, has said that it will share any details of its offset partners only after three years of the contract," the TOI report said.

In 2016, the Narendra Modi government had junked the previous UPA government deal and signed a new deal to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. India had last month received the first batch of five Rafale jets. and the remaining 31 will be delivered between 36 to 67 months from the date of signing the contract.

