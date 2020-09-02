His Modi-made disaster comment came as a jibe at finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Act of God' comment.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: In a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over the state of the economy, rise in COVID-19 cases and external aggression at borders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that India is stumbling under the ‘Modi-made disasters’.

His Modi-made disaster remark came as a jibe at finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Act of God' comment. “This year we are facing an extraordinary situation. We are facing an act of God where we may even see a contraction", finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said after the 41st GST Council meeting.

Listing out the Modi-made disasters, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad tweeted, "India is reeling under Modi-made disasters:

1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9%

2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs

3. 12 Crs job loss

4. Centre not paying states their GST dues

5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths

6. External aggression at our borders".

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo came as the government on Monday released the official economic data which showed the country in deep recession with the record slump in economy in April-June quarter and the GDP contracting by 23.9 per cent, as the coronavirus-related lockdown weighed on the already declining consumer demand and investment.

Rahul Gandhi had also shared a video on Tuesday where he attacked the Centre over destroying the Indian economy by attacking the informal sector.

जो आर्थिक त्रासदी देश झेल रहा है उस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सच्चाई की आज पुष्टि हो जाएगी: भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था 40 वर्षों में पहली बार भारी मंदी में है।



‘असत्याग्रही’ इसका दोष ईश्वर को दे रहे हैं।



सच जानने के लिए मेरा वीडियो देखें। pic.twitter.com/sDNV6Fwqut — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

Earlier yesterday, former finance minister P Chidambaram also criticised the government and said that the “GDP estimates should be a matter of surprise and shame to the government that was seeing ‘green shoots’ on several days during the first quarter and did nothing to cushion the fall by taking suitable fiscal and welfare measures”.

“But we know that the Modi government has no shame and will not acknowledge its mistakes. All these had been anticipated,” Chidambaram had said.

Posted By: Talib Khan