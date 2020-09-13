The Narendra Modi government is likely to make a statement on the India-China Ladakh border standoff in Parliament during the monsoon session which begins on Monday, September 14, according to reports.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narendra Modi government is likely to make a statement on the India-China Ladakh border standoff in Parliament during the monsoon session which begins on Monday, September 14, according to a report. Citing sources, the report published by NDTV further said that the matter was also discussed during the Business Advisory Committee meeting held by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi told reporters that the government is ready to discuss the issue and informed them that a meeting of leaders from both the houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - will be held on Monday to discuss the issue given its sensitive nature.

"Govt is ready to discuss the issues. I appeal to all parties for cooperation, in this difficult situation. Considering the sensitivities of Indo-China matter, a meeting of leaders from both Houses will be held on Tuesday," he had said.

Armies of India and China are engaged in a face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since May this year. The standoff even took a deadly turn as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in clashes between the soldiers in Galwan Valley area in June. The clashes erupted after Chinese troops attacked an Indian patrol party, who had gone to ensure the Chinese disengagement in the area.

Despite several rounds of military and diplomatic talks, the standoff has still not been resolved. The Opposition parties led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government over the issue and asked for better clarity. With Parliament in session, the Opposition is expected to raise the issue in the house and ask the government to make a statement.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma