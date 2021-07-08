Modi Cabinet 2.0: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday took oath as Minister of State following the reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers carried out by PM Modi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday hailed Digital India and Skill India projects and said that they will shape the future prospects of the youth of the country as he assumed the charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.



Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 57-year-old entrepreneur-turned-politician also said that he will work to realise the Centre's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"I'm pleased and privileged to be working with the team at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development Ministry towards fulfilling to be available to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and of creating a new India that is prosperous and that creates opportunities for every young Indian in every part of the country," he said.

Chandrasekhar on Wednesday took oath as Minister of State following the reshuffle and expansion of the Union Council of Ministers carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The three-time MP was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 2006. He is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and the Public Accounts Committee. Chandrasekhar was among the first ones in the Parliament who raised alarm against corruption like 2G Scam in parliament.

He was also a member of the Advisory Committee in the Ministry of Information Technology.

Son of an Indian Airforce Commander, Chandrasekhar holds an MS degree in Computer Science. He also attended an advanced management program at Harvard Business School. In the initial years of his career, he worked as an engineer in Silicon Valley, USA. After returning to India, Chandrasekhar founded BPL Mobile in 1994.

As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. Some of the key figures inducted into PM Modi's cabinet on Wednesday were Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma