Cabinet Expansion: The induction of new faces also resulted in some high-profile resignations of 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday revamped his council of ministers in the first major rejig of his cabinet in the last two years since he came to power again in 2019. As many as 43 new leaders took oath as cabinet ministers and ministers of state. After the exercise, the Central government has 30 Cabinet ministers, two Ministers of State with independent charge and 45 MoSes.

The induction of new faces also resulted in some high-profile resignations of 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

As the Modi government gets a makeover, the new Council of Ministers is being shaped in terms of experience and qualification. In the new Council of Ministers, there are four former Chief Ministers, 18 former state ministers, 39 former MLAs and 23 MPs who have been elected for three or more terms.

The current reshuffle has boosted the number of cabinet ministers from 21 to 30 and the number of junior ministers from 23 to 45. There are fewer junior ministers with Independent charges - the figure has dropped from nine to two.

Here's who gets what:

The newly-created Ministry of Cooperation will be under the additional charge of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The new ministry is being created for realising the vision of 'sahkar se samriddhi' (prosperity through cooperation). Shah will have B L Verma as Minister of state in the newly created ministry.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2019 from Odhisa, has been made the new Railway Minister. He had served as Deputy Secretary and Private Secretary to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vaishnaw will also be Minister of Communication and Electronics and Information Technology Minister.

Manuskh Mandavia has been given the charge of the crucial Health Ministry after Harsh Vardhan resigned. He has also been given the charge of the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry.

Congress turncoat who joined BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia got the Civil Aviation Ministry which his father, Madhavrao Scindia, was given charge of 30 years ago in the Congress government.

Anurag Singh Thakur, who was earlier MoS Finance, has been elevated to the Cabinet rank and allocated the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Rajnath Singh has retained the Defence Ministry and Nirmala Sitharaman the Finance after the reshuffle. Nitin Gadkari will continue to be the Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar the External Affairs Minister.

Piyush Goyal will be the new Textiles Minister, alongside being the Minister of Commerce and Industry; and the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The Education Ministry will be headed by Dharmendra Pradhan who will also hold the charge of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

JD(U)'s Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will be the Steel Minister.

LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras, who couped against Chirag Paswan, has been made the Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has been given the charge of Ministery of Law and Justice formerly headed by Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Hardeep Singh Puri will be the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister.

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Tatu Rane will be the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Ex-Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been made the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and the Minister of AYUSH.

Shripad Yesso Naik, who was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH will now be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

There will now be three Ministers of State for Home Affairs -- Nityanand Rai, Ajay Kumar and Nisith Pramanik.

Virendra Kumar will be the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Bhupender Yadav the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Minister of Labour and Employment

G Kishan Reddy, who has been elevated to the cabinet minister rank, will be the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Smriti Zubin Irani has retained the Women and Child Development Ministry.

Narendra Singh Tomar continues to be the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Pralhad Joshi will be the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Coal, and Minister of Mines.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will be the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology and MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. He has been retained as the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; MoS in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; MoS in the Department of Atomic Energy; and MoS in the Department of Space.

Ajay Bhatt will be the Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

Meenakshi Lekhi, once the BJP face in the media, will be the Minister of State in External Affairs and the Culture Ministry.

Parshottam Rupala will handle the Dairies and Fisheries portfolios.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan