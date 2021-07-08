Modi Cabinet 2.0: Scindia was among the two former Congress leaders who have found a place in PM Modi's new Cabinet. Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane was the other Congress leader who had switched to the BJP.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: More than a year after playing a key role in the installation of a BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia was rewarded with a berth in the Union Cabinet, familiar terrain for the Rajya Sabha member who had served as a junior minister in the Congress-led UPA government.

The Guna Royal has been handed over the charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation replacing Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been elevated as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and will also hold the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. The civil aviation ministry became an important role for Jyotiraditya Scindia as the ministry was also held by his father Madahavrao Scindia in the PV Narasimha Rao-led Congress government.

Scindia, who was made a Rajya Sabha MP after he switched from the Congress, was the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in the UPA I and in the UPA II government served as the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Scindia was among the two former Congress leaders who have found a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Cabinet. Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane was the other Congress leader who had switched to the BJP.

Scindia played a key role in BJP's return to power in Madhya Pradesh last year after Congress ruled the state for 15-months. Twenty-two MLAs loyal to Scindia had resigned triggering a crisis in the Kamal Nath government.

Articulate and charismatic, Scindia,50, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. Born on January 1, 1971, and educated in Harvard and Stanford institutions, Scindia has traversed a long way after contesting his maiden election as a Congress candidate in 2002, a bypoll in the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, which was held because of the sudden death of his father, Madhavrao Scindia, in a plane crash.

In 2007, he was inducted into the UPA government and remained a part of the Union Cabinet till 2014 by serving as a minister of state for communications, commerce and industry and power.

In 2014, he was again elected from Guna, his traditional seat for a fourth time but lost from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to BJP candidate KP Yadav, who was once close to him.

Jyotirdaditya Scindia suffered a shocking defeat from Guna parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He has been president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. The BJP leader has an MBA from Stanford University and BA from Harvard University.

