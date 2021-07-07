Cabinet Expansion: The new Council of Ministers will also be an eclectic mix of distinguished qualifications, including 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 former civil servants, and 46 ministers with experience in Central government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the much-anticipated expansion of the council of ministers in PM Modi's cabinet, Congress turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia, Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane and 40 others took oath as cabinet ministers on Wednesday. The induction of new faces also resulted in some high-profile resignations of 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

As the Modi government gets a makeover, the new Council of Ministers is being shaped in terms of experience and qualification. In the new Council of Ministers, there are four former Chief Ministers, 18 former state ministers, 39 former MLAs and 23 MPs who have been elected for three or more terms.

The new Council of Ministers will also be an eclectic mix of distinguished qualifications, including 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven former civil servants, and 46 ministers with experience in Central government. This is also a young-looking Cabinet with an average age of 58, with 14 ministers below the age of 50 years.

In terms of gender, 11 women will be part of the Council of Ministers, including two with Cabinet rank. There will be five ministers -- 1 Muslim, 1 Sikh, 2 Buddhists and 1 Christian. In addition, there is a strong OBC representation with 27 OBC ministers, including five with Cabinet rank, eight ST ministers including three with Cabinet rank, and 12 SC ministers two with Cabinet rank.

A total of 43 leaders took oath under the cabinet rejig out of which 15 were inducted into the Union Cabinet while 28 others were inducted as Minister of State (MoS).

List of leaders who took oath as Cabinet Ministers:

Narayan Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Pashupati Paras

Kiren Rijiju

Raj Kumar Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Bhupender Yadav

Parshottam Rupala

G. Kishan Reddy

Anurag Singh Thakur

List of leaders who took oath as Minister of State:

Pankaj Choudhary

Anupriya Singh Patel

Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Shobha Karandlaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Meenakshi Lekhi

Annapurna Devi

A. Narayanaswamy

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

B.L.Verma

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhoumik

Dr. Subhas Sarkar

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

John Barla

Dr. L. Murugan

Nisith Pramanik

Earlier, four senior Union ministers -- Prasad Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad -- were among 12 ministers who resigned on Wednesday ahead of the cabinet reshuffle.

Besides these four, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria and Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo also resigned.

This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019. With this reset, Modi has brought in young faces and has also given representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan