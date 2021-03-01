In a major boost for Aam Aadmi Party, Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joined it on Monday in presence of party leader Raghav Chadha.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of party leader Raghav Chadha. Sehgal joining the AAP will boost the party's preparation for the assembly elections in six states in the next two years.

AAP, which was launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in November 2012, had announced in January this year that it will contest assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in next two years.

"Other parties have no vision and that is why they are talking about the past. AAP is the only party talking about the future and has the vision of the 21st and 22nd century," party chief Kejriwal had said.

Who is Mansi Sehgal?

Sehgal, who describes herself as "Femina Miss India Delhi 2019, TedX Speaker, Engineer, Entrepreneur", did her early education from Dwarka's Delhi Public School. Later, she completed her B.Tech from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology.

Sehgal, who also runs a startup, had earlier said that she wants to become a philanthropist.

