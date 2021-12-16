New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: 10 months after BJP's drubbing in Kerala Assembly Polls, Metro man E Sreedharan, who joined the saffron brigade ahead of the polls in February, on Thursday announced his retirement from active politics. However, the veteran bureaucrat asserted that he will continue to serve the nation in other ways but not through active politics.

Addressing the media in his hometown Mallapuram, E Sreedharan cited his age for his retirement from active politics and said that with one legislator nothing can be done in the Assembly.

"Many people do not know, I am 90 years old now and I am in the advanced stage as far as my age is considered. When I say I am quitting active politics, it doesn't mean I am leaving politics. When I lost the polls, I felt sad, but now I am not sad because with one legislator nothing can be done", Sreedharan said as quoted by news agency IANS.

He further said that the state unit of the BJP had a vote share of 16 to 17 per cent, but it has come down now. "I was never a politician as I am a bureaucrat and even though I am not going to be active in politics, I can always serve the people in other ways. I have three Trusts and I have work in that to be done," added Sreedharan.

He joined the BJP in February ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala. Sreedharan was touted by a section of the Kerala BJP unit as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party and fought from the Palakkad Assembly constituency. He lost to young Congress legislator Shafi Parambil by a margin of 3,859 votes in the April 6 Assembly polls.

Earlier before the polls, Metro Man E Sreedharan had supported the three farm laws and said that it has become a fashion in India to "oppose whatever the Modi government does". Sreedharan said that the farmers have not really understood the farm acts or they don't want to understand for "political reasons".

"They have to educate the farmers and tell them that it is in their own interest. If this is not done, what is going to happen to them. They (protesting farmers) don't realise what will happen five years down the line," he had said.

Known as the Metro Man, Sreedharan is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro while he served as the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). He was also awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001 and has also received the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

(With IANS Inputs)

