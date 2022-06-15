New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday took a dig at Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray about his visit to Ayodhya. Nitesh Rane, repeating his cat-attack on Aditya Thackeray, posted a popular Hindi proverb that points to a person's hypocrisy. Rane, taking to Twitter wrote, "Sau Paap Karke Billi Meow Meow Karne Ayodhya Chali" (after committing a hundred sins, the cat goes to Ayodhya to meow meow).

This is not the first time Rane made the "meow" remark for Thackeray. Earlier in December last year, Rane "cat-called" Aditya Thackeray when he was entering the Maharashtra assembly building. The remarks from Rane ignited a fight between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena had at that time demanded that Nitesh Rane should be suspended from the Assembly. However, Rane justified his behaviour and said that he would continue to do so.

Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya came amid the BJP's criticism of Shiv Sena for "abandoning Hindutva". Following the incident, the Shiv Sena also hit back claiming that BJP's Hindutva is fake. Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya assumes significance as it is the first solo visit of the 32-year-old who the Shiv Sena presents as its future leader.

During his visit, Aditya Thackeray offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Following that he also performed the Saryu Aarti at the Isckon Temple and also offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Laxman Killa in Ayodhya.

Earlier, on June 9, Rane posted a picture of Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire standing with a bundle of cash in hand and surrounded by a few people. The picture which was taken from a top angle did not show anyone's face clearly. "Virat sabhecha formula" (formula for a grand rally), Rane wrote. The caption implied that people were paid to attend Uddhav Thackeray's rally which was held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground in Maharashtra.

