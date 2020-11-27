Mehbooba Mufti had said she was detained again and not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA earlier this week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter has not been put under house arrest, as claimed by the PDP chief, and that she has only been advised against visiting Pulwama due to security concerns.

"PDP leaders Ms Mehbooba Mufi is not under house arrest. She was requested to postpone her visit to Pulwama purely due to security reasons," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

PDP leader Ms Mehbooba Mufti is not under house arrest. She was requested to #postpone her visit to #Pulwama purely due to #security reasons. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 27, 2020

In a tweet, Mufti had said she was detained again and not allowed to visit the Pulwama residnce of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA earlier this week. The former J&K Chief Minister had sought security clearance for her visit to the residence of Parra at Naira village on Friday to meet his family.

“I've been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid's family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

“Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed's family,” she added.

Reacting to the development, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah had said that personal liberty is treated as a favour by the government, giving and withdrawing it at will, with no interference from the judiciary.

