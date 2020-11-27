Omar Abdullah said that personal liberty is treated as a favour by the government, giving and withdrawing it at will, with no interference from the judiciary.

Srinagar | Jagran Politics Desk: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday claimed that she and her daughter Iltija Mufti have been put under house arrest and not allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the NIA earlier this week.

She said that for the last two days, she has not been allowed to console the family of Parra, who was arrested on “baseless charges”.

“I've been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid's family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” Mehbooba said in a tweet.

“Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed's family,” she added.

Reacting to this, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said that personal liberty is treated as a favour by the government, giving and withdrawing it at will, with no interference from the judiciary.

“Parking a truck in front of our gates is now standard operating procedure for this admin. They did the same to my father recently to stop him from praying. Personal liberty is treated as a favour by the govt, to give & withdraw at will, with no interference from the judiciary," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Mufti had sought security clearance for her visit to the residence of Parra at Naira village on Friday to meet his family.

In a communication posted on her official twitter handle, Additional Director General of Police and Director Special Security Group (SSG) S D Singh sought rescheduling of the proposed visit of the former chief minister to the Naira village on the demand of the Pulwama district police.

The Pulwama Police sought the rescheduling of her programme citing that neither an anti-sabotage check nor a proper route sanitisation had been done as the entire manpower was committed for other election related operation duties.

Jammu and Kashmir is all set for the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls and by-elections to the panchayat and urban local bodies, scheduled to be held in eight phases beginning November 28.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta