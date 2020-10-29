New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday suspended seven MLAs with immediate effect citing their involvement in anti-party activities. The seven legislators including Chaudhary Aslam Ali, Hakim Lal Bind, Mohammad Mujtaba Siddiqui, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel, Hargovind Bhargava and Bandana Singh were suspended for opposing the nomination of party's official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha.

The BSP's move comes a day after six party MLAs reportedly met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and later threw hints that they may switch sides. Four of the group of rebels also filed an affidavit, saying their signatures on the party candidate Gautam''s nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls had been "forged". However, the legislators' move turned out to be futile as returning officer accepted Gautam’s nomination as the BSP candidate for the November 9 elections for the 10 Uttar Pradesh seats that are falling vacant.

Meanwhile, the suspended MLAs said they have no plans to join any other party. "It is the prerogative of the party president to take whatever action she feels is right but we are not joining any other party," Aslam Raini, one of the rebels, told reporters here.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha