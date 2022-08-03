Mayawati's BSP To Support NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar In Vice Presidential Elections 2022

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will support Bharatiya Janata Party-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the upcoming Vice Presidential elections 2022, announced party supremo Mayawati on Monday. In a couple of early morning tweets in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the decision to support Dhankhar was taken "in view of the larger public interest".

"It is well known that due to the lack of consensus between the government and the opposition in the election for the post of the the president, the country's highest post, the election for it was finally held. Now, due to the same situation, the election for the post of Vice-President is also going to be held on 6th August," Mayawati, 66, said.

"The BSP has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in the election for the post of Vice President, which I am also formally announcing today," Mayawati added.

2. बीएसपी ने ऐसे में उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए हो रहे चुनाव में भी व्यापक जनहित व अपनी मूवमेन्ट को भी ध्यान में रखकर श्री जगदीप धनखड़ को अपना समर्थन देने का फैसला किया है तथा जिसकी मैं आज औपचारिक रूप से घोषणा भी कर रही हूँ। (2/2) — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 3, 2022

The BSP had also supported NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections 2022. Backing her decision to support Murmu, Mayawati had said that it is neither in support of the BJP or the NDA nor against the opposition.

"We have decided to support the NDA candidate for the Presidential polls Droupadi Murmu and this decision has been taken keeping our party and movement in mind," she had said in a press conference.

Its decision to support Dhankhar, a former West Bengal Governor, will strengthen his chances against opposition's Margaret Alva in Vice Presidential polls. The BSP has 10 MPs in the Lok Sabha. On the other hand, it has 6 MLAs in Rajasthan, 2 each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, and 1 each in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar and Karnataka.

The polling for the Vice Presidential elections will be held on August 6. The results will also be declared on the same day. Meanwhile, incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends on August 10 and the new Vice President will be sworn in a day later.