Mayawati's BSP To Support BJP-led NDA's Draupadi Murmu In Presidential Polls 2022

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to back Draupadi Murmu, Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, in the Presidential elections slated to be held on July 18, announced Mayawati on Saturday.

"We've decided to support NDA's Presidential election candidate Draupadi Murmu. We've taken this decision neither in support of BJP or NDA nor against opposition but keeping our party and movement in mind," Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mayawati's support will help Murmu easily win the Presidential elections next month. Several other opposition parties like Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJP) and Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress have also backed 64-year-old Murmu.

MURMU SEEKS SUPPORT FROM OPPN

On Friday, Murmu spoke to Congress interim national president Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, seeking their support.

Reports suggest that all the three leaders wished her all the best for the polls.

JP NADDA SPEAKS TO OPPN

Besides Murmu, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday also spoke Sonia and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Deve Gowda for unanimous support for the NDA's presidential candidate.

It should be noted that opposition parties have nominated former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha as their Presidential candidate.

MURMU FILES NOMINATION FOR POLLS

On Friday, Murmu also filed her nomination for the Presidential polls in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha Secretary General and the Returning Officer in the Parliament House complex.

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawat, besides the Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states, many ministers of the Modi cabinet, MPs and BJP veterans were present during Murmu's nomination at the Parliament House.