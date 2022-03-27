Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Shiv Sena on Sunday hit out at the Centre and Central investigating agencies after Income Tax department’s raid against Yashwant Jadhav, BMC standing committee chairperson. "Central agencies should investigate those who are really corrupt. Taking action against some persons due to political reasons is not right in a democracy,” Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What has Income Tax department found?

The Income Tax department reportedly found that Yashwant Jadhav allegedly paid Rs 2 crore to ‘Matoshree’ on the day of ‘Gudi Padwa’. The spending was reportedly mentioned in his diary, which the BMC corporator explained to have given to his mother. He maintained the ‘Matoshree’ referred to his mother. ‘Matoshree’ is also the name of Thackeray residence in Bandra area of financial capital.

According to Income Tax department sources quoted by The Times of India, the department is also investigating a Rs 15 crore repayment of an unsecured loan to a shell company registered in Kolkata, which was routed back to the company of Jadhav’s aide Bimal Agarwal. This money was reportedly used to purchase a hotel and a building.

These transactions reportedly took place when Jadhav was chairperson of BMC’s standing committee between 2018 to 2022, Times of India report added.

Yashwant Jadhav, through Newshawk Multimedia Pvt Ltd, is alleged to have bought 31 flats in Bilakadi chambers in Byculla. Jadhav allegedly paid cash amounts to four to five tenants of the building, with each tenant being paid between Rs 30 to 35 lakh.

There are forty other properties which are reportedly under investigation are suspected to be linked to Jadhav. Some payments were allegedly made to tenants through hawala channels, India Today reported.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma