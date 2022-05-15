New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Bhartiya Janta Party's new chief ministerial candidate for Tripura, Manik Saha, took oath as the eleventh chief minister of the northeastern state at Raj Bhawan in Agartala on Sunday (May 15), a day after Biplab Kumar Dev resigned the from the post thanking the party for giving him the opportunity.

Welcoming Saha, the former CM Biplab Deb wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper."

Saha, a dentist by profession, joined the BJP in 2016 and was made state unit president in 2020. Here's a look at all you need to know about Manik Saha, the 11th CM of Tripura.

Early life

Saha was born to Makhan Lal Saha and Priya Bala Saha on 8 January 1953. He received his B.D.S. and M.D.S. degrees from Govt. Dental College, Patna and King Georges' Medical College, Lucknow.

Professional life

Before he joined mainstream politics, Saha also served as a professor of dental surgery at Tripura Medical College and Dr B R Ambedkar Teaching Hospital. He is also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indian Dental Association. He is also the president of the Tripura Cricket Association.

Political career

Saha joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016. Prior to BJP, he was a member of the Congress party. In 2020, he was appointed as the president of the Tripura BJP unit. In March 2022, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. All the MLAs of the BJP and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) casted their votes in favor of Saha, which left his rival candidate Bhanu Lal Saha far behind in the race.

Meanwhile, Tripura will go to the polls to elect its 60-member assembly next year. In 2018, the BJP 2018 won 36 seats, ending the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front government under Manik Sarkar.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha